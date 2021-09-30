Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083198741
Chalk drawn vector illustration of Chocolate Chip Cookies on plate. Isolated on black chalkboard background.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bakedbakerybiscuitbiscuitsblackboardbreakfastchalkchalkboardchalkedchipchocolatechocolate chipschocolate cookiescollectioncolorconfectioncookiecrispycrumbscrunchydeliciousdessertfoodhand drawnhomemadeillustrationisolatedmenumenu boardobjectpackagingpastryplateretroroundsetsketchsnacksweetsweetstreatvectorvintage
Categories: Vintage, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist