Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2099358799
Certificate thin line icon in black. Document or attestation concept. Trendy flat style isolated symbol, for: illustration, minimal, logo, mobile, app, emblem, design, web, site, ui, ux. Vector EPS 10
G
By GetThis
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
achievementappattestationawardblackblankcertificatecertificationcertifiedchampionconceptcoupondecorationdesigndiplomadocumenteducationelementemblemeps 10flatgifticonillustrationisolatedlabellinelogomedalminimalmobilepaperprintprizeribbonsignsitestampstylesuccesssymbolthintrendyuiuxvectorvector illustrationwebwinner
Categories: Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist