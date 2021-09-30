Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2087266777
Certificate icon with gradient purple effect.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
achievementawardbackgroundbusinesscalligraphiccalligraphycertificatecertificationchampionconfirmcoupondegreedesigndiplomadocumentdoneeducationelegantelementflatgiftgraduationgraphiciconiconsillustrationinterfacelicenselinemarkmoneyobjectoutlinepaperpictogramprizequalityribbonsealsignstampsuccesssymboltemplatetickuniversityvectorwebwinner
Categories: Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist