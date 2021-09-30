Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082992032
Centaurium umbellatum vector drawing. Hand drawn herb sketch. Botanical medical plant engraving.
F
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alternativeapothecaryaromabiologyblackbloomblossombotanicalbotanycentauriumcentaurycollectioncommoncosmeticsdrawingdrinkdrugengravedengravingerythraeaetchextractfloraflowergentianhand drawnhealthhealthyherbherbalherbshomeopathicillustrationingredientisolatedleaveslinemedicalmedicinalmedicinenaturalnatureorganicoutlineplantsketchvectorvintagewildwildflower
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist