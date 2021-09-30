Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2080215688
Cartoon vector pills mascot on white background. Perfect for printing on posters, wallpapers, wall murals, mugs, glasses, deckchairs, banners, roll-ups. EPS vector format.
A
By ArturroF
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
capsulecarecartooncharactercharacterscomicconceptcutediseasedrawingdrugdrugsemojiemoticonsemotionenergyexpressionfacefunnygreenhappinesshappyhashhealthhealthyhospitalhumoriconillustrationlogomascotmedicalmedicationmedicinalmedicinepharmaceuticalpharmacypillpills mascotprescriptionsicksignsymboltablettherapytreatmentvectorvector illustrationvitamin
Categories: Miscellaneous, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist