Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2085892375
Cartoon illustration of santa claus wearing santa hat and drinking a hot coffee, get ready for back to work at christmas, best for decoration and greeting card with christmas themes
t
By taggtoon
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bearded mancartooncelebrationcharacterchristmaschristmas backgroundchristmas cardclauscoffeecoldcutedecemberdecorationdesigndrawingdrinkdrinking coffeefacefunnyget ready to workgraphicgreeting cardhand drawnhappyholidayhoticeillustrationmalemanmascotmerrymugnew yearold manpost cardprintrelaxed at homesantasanta claussanta hatseasonalsnacksnowstickeruniformvacationvectorwinterxmas
Similar images
More from this artist