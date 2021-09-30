Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095088233
Cartoon ice cream mascot, vector illustration of a cute ice cream character mascot
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
brandingcartooncartoon charactercartoon mascotcharacterchocolateclip artclipartcoldcomicconecoolcreamcutecutoutdairydeliciousdesigndessertdietemotionepsfacefoodfrozenfrozen treatfunfunnygraphicgreenhappyiceice creamice cream mascotice cream sundaeillustrationisolatedmascotrefreshingsetsmilingstrawberrysummersundaesundae mascotsweetthumbs uptreatvectoryummy food
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist