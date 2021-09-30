Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088650014
A card where a man and a woman in hanbok say New Year's greetings illustration set. New Year's, fortune, luck, tradition, pattern.Vector drawing. Hand drawn style.
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asianautumnbackgroundblackboardbundlecartooncharacterchuseokclip artcollectioncostumecoupleculturedesigndressethnicfamilyfashionfemaleflatgraphicgreetinggrouphanbokhappyholidayhusbandillustrationillustratorisolatedkoreakoreanladymannationalnatureoutlinepeoplepersonsetsimplestandingsuittogethertraditiontraditionaltravelvectorwoman
Similar images
More from this artist