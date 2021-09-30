Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094783391
Cannabidiol, CBD, chemical formula and structure. One of the cannabinoids, and a major compound, found in cannabis sativa plants. It does not have the same psychoactivity as THC. Illustration. Vector.
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activecannabidiolcannabidiolumcannabinoidcannabiscannabis sativacarecbdcbd oilchemicalchemical formulachemistrycompounddietarydrugeffectextractformulahashhealthhemphemp extractillustrationingredientisolatedmarijuanamedicalmedicationmedicinemodelmoleculeneurologicaloilorganicpharmacyphytophytocannabinoidpsychoactivepsychoactivitysativascienceskeletalstructuresubstancesupplementthctreatmentvectorweedwhite background
Categories: Science, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist