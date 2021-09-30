Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086376326
Calendar cover design template with wish of Happy new year. Banner or Brochure. Modern Cover of business diary for 20 22 with wishes.
B
By Boris Znaev
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2020 22202222abstractionismannualartbackgroundbannerbrochurecalendarcalendercardcelebrationcolorconstructivismcoverdatedesigndiaryelementeventgraphicgreetinghanginghappyhappy new yearheadlineholidayinfographminimalismmodernnewnumberofficeorganizerpagepaperplannerpoppop artscheduleseasonsuprematismtemplatetimetypetypescriptwallpaperyear
Similar images
More from this artist