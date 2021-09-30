Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082934120
Businesspeople have project strategy planning meeting. Teamwork with business plan, creating new creative project. Meeting to discuss starting business. Colleagues discussing work in entrepreneurship
r
By robuart
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundboardbusinessbusinessmancartooncharacterclipartcolleaguesdesigndevelopmentemployeefemaleflatgraphicgroupholdingillustrationisolatedleaderleadershipmalemanmanagementmanagermeetingofficepersonplanplanningprojectreportschemespeakingspeechstandingstartstartupsuccesstalkingteamteamworktemplatetrainingupvectorwhitewomanworkworker
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist