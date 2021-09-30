Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095729942
A business woman dressed in skirts and uniform holding big loudspeaker megaphone yelling loudly and screaming. Girl making announcement, news and messages with megaphone isolated on white background
O
By Over_Control
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adsadvertisementadvertisingannounceannouncementattentionbackgroundbannerbig ideabroadcastingbullhornbusinessmancampaigncartooncommunicatediscountdrawing simpleemployeefemalehandholdingillustrationisolatedline artloudspeakermarketingmegaphonemessagenewsoutlinepeoplepersonportrait humanpromoterpromotionsalescreamshoutshoutingsilhouettesketchsoundspeakerspeechvectorvoicewomanworkeryellingyoung adult
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist