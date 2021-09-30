Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2091374203
Business stratup blue infographic chart design template. Work management. Abstract infochart with copy space. Instructional graphics with 3 step sequence. Arial Regular, Myriad Regular fonts used
T
By TAT studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3advertisingblankbluebusinesschainchartcommunicationconnectcopyspacedatadesigndiagrameducationelementemptyenterpriseflowflowchartgeometricgradientgraphgraphicinfoinfochartinfographinfographicinstructionjoblayoutmanagementnumberorganizationplanpresentationprocessprogressreportsquarestartupstepstrategytemplatetexttimelinevectorvisualizationworkworkflow
Categories: Technology
Similar images
More from this artist