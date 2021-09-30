Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097365053
business presentation, discussion, brainstorming, finance and business flat vector template and background
y
By yelosmiley
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractadvertisingannualbackgroundbannerbrainstormingbusinessbusinessmancommunicationconceptconferencecorporatecovercreativedatadesignelementemployeeentrepreneurfinancialflyergraphgraphicgroupgrowthidentityinfographicinvestorlayoutlecturermanagementmarketingmeetingmodernmultipurposenetworkpointpresentationproductprofessionalreportstyletemplatetimelinetrainingvectorwebwork
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist