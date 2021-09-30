Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101476361
Business outlook vision concept in year 2023. Visionary businessman leader use binoculars to forecast business opportunity. On top of ladder above the year 2023 number and virus, COVID-19 coronavirus.
k
By kora_sun
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abovebeginningbusinessbusinessmanchallengechangeconceptcoronaviruscorporatecovid-19covid-19 coronaviruscrisisdecreasediseaseeconomiceconomyepidemicfinancefinancialforecastfutureinvestmentladderleaderleadershiplookingmanagementmarketingnew normalnumber 2023opportunityoutbreakoutlookpossibilitypredictionproblemproblem solvingprofessionalprospectsearchingsolutionstandingstrategysuccesstopvirusvisionvision conceptvisionaryyear
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist