Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095210879
Broken egg. Black silhouette icon. Shape effect. Hand drawn art. Cartoon design. Vector illustration. Stock image. EPS 10.
T
By Tatkrav
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
albumenbackgroundbreakfastbrokenbrowncartoonchickencookcookingcrackdamageddesigndietdrawingeateggeggshellfarmflatfoodfragilefreshgraphichalfhealthyheniconillustrationingredientisolatedkitchenliquidnaturalnutritionopenorganicproductproteinpurerawrealisticshellsmashedsymboltransparentvectorwhitewholeyellowyolk
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist