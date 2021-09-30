Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083790266
The brezel icon. A bakery product in the shape of a pretzel, popular in Southern Germany, Austria and German Switzerland. Vector illustration isolated on a white background for design and web.
H
By Helena Dum
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbakerybavariabavarianbeerblackbreadbreakfastcarbohydratecelebrationcrunchydeliciousdesigneatelementemblemfestiveflatfoodfreshgermanhoticonillustrationintertwinedisolatedknotmealobjectoktoberfestpastrypictogrampictographpretzelsaltysignsilhouettesimplesnacksoftsymboltastytraditionaltwistedvectorwebwebsitewheatwhite
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist