Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097430486
Boy wear protective face mask with proper and wrong way set of medical infographic vector illustrations. Child wearing surgical mask properly or incorrectly, showing mistake and right method
C
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bacteriaboycartooncharacterchildchincoronacoronaviruscorrectcoviddeltafacefacialfiticonillustrationincorrectinfoinfographicinstructionkidsmaskmedicalmethodmistakemouthn95noseomicronpeopleproperproperlyprotectionprotectiverightrulessafetysetshowingsignsurgicaltipstutorialusevectorviruswaywearwearingwrong
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist