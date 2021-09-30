Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088209863
Bosnia and Herzegovina traditional Zmijanje embroidery folk art vector frame or border pattern - greeting card on wedding invitation design. Retro cross-stitch decoration, geometric decor
Bosnia and Herzegovina
R
By RedKoala
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbalkanbosnia and herzegovinacornercountrycross stitchcross-stitchcutedark bluedecordecorationdeep blueembroideryethnicfabricfashionfloralflowerfolk artgeometrichand-madeheritageknittedmonochromeon whiteornamentornatepatternpatternspixelpixelatedprintrepetitiveretroruralslavslavicsquareswirlsymmetrictextiletexturedtraditionaltribaluniquevectorvillagevintagezmijanje
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist