Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083831135
Boiler-suit realistic dark emblem. Vector Illustration. Detailed.
A
By Artist_R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
attractivebackgroundbadgebestblackboilerboiler suitboiler-suitcareerclothingconceptconfidentcrestdarkdesigndetailelementemblememployeeformalgraphicguaranteehonoriconindoorsisolatedjoblabelluxuryoccupationplatepromotionretrosealserviceshieldsignsinglespecialiststickersuitsymboluniformvectorvintagewearwordworker
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist