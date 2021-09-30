Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082808555
Body wash ad with leaf and flower background. Liquid soap products made from natural extracts and fragrant flowers. Realistic EPS file.
V
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dadvertisementadvertisingbackgroundbeautybody washbottlecarecleancleansingcommercialconceptcosmeticcreativedesignflorafloralfoamfragrantfreshgelgreenhealthhealthyherbaliconillustrationisolatedlabelleafleavesliquidmockupnaturalnatureobjectorganicpackageplantproductrealisticrefreshingshower gelskinsoapspatemplatevectorwashwhite
Categories: Business/Finance, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist