Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082426988
Blooming dahlia flower pink blue seamless pattern, wallpaper wrapping textile design vector illustration
O
By Olga Korica
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bloombloomingbluebotanicalbudcolorfulcreativecreativitycutedahliadecordecorationdecorativedesignfabricfantasyfashionflatflowerflower patternfreshgrasshand drawnillustrationmaterialmodernmosaicnaivenatureorganicornamentpackagepatternpinkplantplant patternseamlessseamless patternsimpletextiletiletrendyvectorwallpaperwrappingwrapping paper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist