Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2096284744
Black and white vector texture of bumpy rock mountain. Cracked rough steep canyon. Old ragged marble cliff. Grand vintage crannied stone wall. Damaged impressive gorge for 3d nature grunge design
G
By Goji
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abandonedagedancientbackgroundbeautifulblockbrokencementedclimbingcountrycountrysidecrevicedcrusheddistresseddurableenvironmentfissuredfissuringformationfracturedgeologicalgeologygranitegroundindustrylandlandformlandscapematerialminemineralnaturalopencastoutdoorquarryreliefsandstonesedimentaryslatesplittingstonewallstratumstrongstructuresurfacetectonicterraintexturedtopographyweathered
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist