Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086449709
Black and white seamless oriental ornament. Vintage decorative ornament. Black and white. Vector.
M
By Mallva
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractantiquearabicartbackdropbackgroundbaroqueblackclassiccollectiondamaskdecorativedesigneleganceelementfabricfashionflowerillustrationislamicleafluxuryoldornamentornamentalornatepackagepackagingpaperpatternrenaissancerepeatrepetitionretrorevivalroyalseamlessshapesilkstyleswirltextiletexturetiletiledvectorvictorianvintagewallpaperwhite
Categories: Vintage, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist