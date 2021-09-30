Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082188812
Black and white outline illustration for colouring book. Colouring page with long old facade street view. Cute tiny houses with bricks walls and chimney, tiled roof
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apartmentarchitectarchitectureartbackgroundblueprintbrickbuildingcartoonchimneycoloringcolouringconstructiondesigndetaileddrawingestateexteriorfacadefantasyfront viewgraphichomehouseillustrationinteriorlineoldoutlinepagepropertyresidentialroofsketchstreetstructuretiletinytownurbanvectorvintagewallwindow
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Vintage
Similar images
More from this artist