Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102272669
Black History Month. Celebrated annually in February in the USA and Canada, October in Great Britain . Background, poster, greeting card, banner design. Vector EPS 10.
D
By Dmitriy NDM
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanafroamericaamericanartbackgroundblackbrownburstcanadacelebratecelebrationcivilconceptculturedesigndrapeseducationemblemequalityeventfebruaryflagsgraphichistoryholidayillustrationisolatedlabelletterletteringlivesman facemonthraisedrecognitionrightssignsocialstampsymboltexttypetypographyunitedusavectorwhitewoman faceword
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist