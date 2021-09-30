Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095556218
Black History Month. African American History. Celebrated annual. In February in United States and Canada. In October in Great Britain. Poster, card, banner, background. Vector illustration
s
By scoutori
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanafrican americanafrican cultureafroamericanannualbackgroundbannerblackblack historyblack history monthcanadacelebratecivilcountryculturedesigndiasporadiscriminationethnicityeventfebruaryfederalflagfreedomgraphicgreat britaingreenhistoryholidayhonorillustrationlabelmlk daymonthnationaloctoberposterredrightsocialsymboltemplatetexturetraditionalunitedunited statesvectorweekyellow
Similar images
More from this artist