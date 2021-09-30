Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090657245
Black and gold star shape award with light effect
d
By d1sk
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Rarely used
Insight
Usage and Popularity show how the Shutterstock community is engaging with this asset.
Related keywords
awardabstractbackgroundbadgebannerbestblackbrightcelebrationdecorationdesigneffectelementemblemfestiveframegeometricglitterglowglowinggoldgoldengraphicholidayiconillustrationisolatedlightluxurymedalmetalnightobjectpartypremiumqualityshapeshinysignsparklestarstylesuccesssymboltemplatevectorvipwinneryellow
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist