Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2099574088
Black beard. Facial hair black silhouettes with different types of moustache and whisker. Barbershop and haircut graphic collection. Male portrait elements. Vector face decoration set
S
By SpicyTruffel
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
barberbarbershopbeardbeardedbeautyblackbrunettechinclassiccollectioncutdecorationdifferentelegantelementfacefacialfashiongentlemanglamourgraphicguyhairhaircuthairdresserhairstylehandsomeheadhipsterhumanisolatedmalemanmodelmoustachemouthpersonportraitsalonsetshapeshavesilhouettestylestylishtrendytypevectorwhisker
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist