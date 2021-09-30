Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2093435110
Birthday cream cakes seamless pattern. Muffins cakes and candles. Background for fabric, wrapping paper, textile, wallpaper and apparel. Greeting cards, invitations. Hand draw vector illustration.
P
By PawLoveArt
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversarybakerybeautybirthdayburningcakecandlecandycartooncelebrationconfectionerycreamcupcakedecorationdesserteateventfabricfestivefungiftgraphichappyholidayillustrationimageisolatedlovemuffinpaperpartypatternpiepostcardprintrepeatseamlesssugarsweettastytextiletexturetreatvectorwallpaperweddingwrappingyummy
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist