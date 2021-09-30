Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089856989
big sale vector banner- three banner styles in this pallet
A
By ArtValley
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingbackgroundbadgebannerbubblebusinessbuycartclearancecompositionconceptdealdesigndiscountelementflaggrungyiconillustrationinkisolatedlabelmarketingmodernofferposterpriceprintpromopromotionpurchaseredretailsalesealshopsignspecialsquarestickerstoresymboltagtexttexturedtrianglevectorwebwhiteword
Categories: Business/Finance, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist