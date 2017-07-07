Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Big happy wed adorn satin light pink box object. Light paper card text space backdrop. Freehand outline black ink hand drawn joy emblem design. Close up front view art doodle pencil retro print style
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats