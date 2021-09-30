Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083791772
Bell, hand-drawn bell . Hand -drawn doodles illustration tinkler. Line art bell.
L
By LenaLiArt
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbaublebellbellsbowcardcelebrationchristmasculturedecemberdecordecorationdesigndoodledoodlesdrawelementengravingfestivegraphicgreetinghappyholidayholidaysiconillustrationisolatedjinglemerrynewobjectornamentplotterprintribbonringsampleseasonsignsilhouettesketchstarsymboltraditiontraditionalvectorvintagewhitewinteryear
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist