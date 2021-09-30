Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2081781940
Beautiful winter seamless pattern with colorful snowflakes. Vector illustration. Background for Christmas or New Year design.
D
By Dr Project
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundcelebrationchristmascutedecorationdesigndrawingelementfallfestivalflakeflakesfreezegraphichappyholidayiceiconillustrationmerrynewornamentornatepatternredsantaseamlessseasonseasonalsetshapesnowsnowfallsnowflakesnowflakessymboltextiletexturetraditionalvectorwallpaperweatherwhitewindowwinterx masyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist