Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2081010199
Beautiful letter L with leaves or grass motifs. Floral font. Botanical alphabet. Black silhouette on white background.
E
By Eroshka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alphabetartbackgroundbeautifulblackbotanicabotanyboughbranchcharactercreativedecorationdecorativedelicatedesignemblemengravingetchingflorafloralfoliagefontgardenglyphgraphicgrassgrowthherbherbalillustrationlleafleavesletterlogometalnaturalnatureorganicplantshapesignsilhouettespringsummersymbolthintreevectorwhite
Similar images
More from this artist