Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102272798
Beautiful figure tribal Ukrainian geometric ethnic oriental pattern traditional on black background.Aztec style embroidery abstract vector illustration.design for texture,fabric,clothing,wrapping.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arabesquearabianartbackdropbalkanbatikbohocardcarpetclothcoverscross stitchcurtaindamaskdecordecorationdecorativeelementfashionfolkfolkloregarmenthandcrafthandmadeindianjordanknittedloomluxurymatmodern rugmotifnativeornatepatola saripixelprintretroscarfsilkslavic ornamentsquare compositiontableclothtapestrytextilethrow pillowukrainevintagewallpaperzigzag
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist