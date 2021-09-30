Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097007606
Beautiful figure tribal Ukrainian geometric ethnic oriental pattern traditional on blue background.Aztec style embroidery abstract vector illustration.design for texture,fabric,clothing,wrapping,print
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2 swanafricanancientarabicbatikbeautybohocarpetceramiccouplecovercross stitchculturecurtaincurtainsdecorationdecorativeelementfashiongraphichorizontalindianjapaneseknittedlovemodernmosaicmotifnativenavy blueoliveornamentperuvianretroromancesarongscarfshirtslavicsquarestripesweatertableclothtemplatetextiletiletrendyvalentines dayvintagewallpaper
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist