Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094792478
Beautiful figure tribal geometric ethnic oriental pattern traditional on brown background.valentines Concept.pink tone vector illustration.Aztec embroidery abstract.design for texture,fabric,clothing.
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanancientarabesqueartbackdropbatikcardceramiccolorfulcottoncoverscraftcross stitchcurtaincushion coverdecordecorationdecorativefashionfebruaryfloralfolkgraphicincaindianknittedlinenmotifnativeornamentornatepink flowersprintretroromanticsarisarongscarfshawlshirtsilkslavic patternstraplesssweettextilethai patternthrow pillowukrainianvintagewallpaper
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist