Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083963405
beautiful elf queen wearing diadem crown in her hair - fairy tale woman with sharp ears black and white vector portrait
C
By Cattallina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artavatarbeautifulbeautybeingblackcharacterclip artcreaturecrowndesigndiademdryadearearselfemblemfacefairyfairy talefantasyfolkloregirlgraphicsheadillustrationisolatedladylogolongmagicmagicalmonochromemythicalmythologynymphoutlineportraitprettyprincessqueenroyalsharpsharp-earedvectorwhitewhite backgroundwomanyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist