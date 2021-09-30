Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089670545
Beautiful dove in a linear style on a white background. Side view. For design and illustration. Vector illustration.
By legovector
abstractanimal worldbeakbirdbirdsblack linescarrier pigeoncoloringcontinuous linecontourdecorationdecorativedesigndoodledovedrawdrawingemblemfeathersflightfreedomgraphicillustrationlineline artlinearlovemessenger of loveminimalmodernnobleoutlinepeacesacredsimplesketchstrokestylesymbol of freedomsymbol of peacetailtattoothintranquilitytrendyvectorwebwhite backgroundwings
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Signs/Symbols
