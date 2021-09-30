Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2087716603
Bear Staff or Office Employee in Tie and Suit Standing with Briefcase Vector Illustration
N
By NotionPic
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalartbearbeastbriefcasebrownbusinessbusinessmanbusycareercartooncharacterclerkcomiccompanyconceptcorporatecreaturedailydutyemployeeexecutivefluffyformalfunfurhumanizedillustrationisolatedjobmammalmanagermascotoccupationofficeposeprofessionroutineschedulestaffstandingsuitteddytievectorwildwildlifeworkdayworkingzoo
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist