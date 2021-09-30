Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082989329
Bauhaus style merry christmas poster. Abstract geometric pattern in green, red and gold. Background design for card, cover, banner, backdrop, flyer, brochure, wallpaper, wall. Illustration vector.
s
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundbannerbauhaus-stylebrochurecardcelebrationchristmas-treecirclecopy-spacecoverdecemberdecordecorationdesignelementfashionflatgeometricgiftgoldgreenhappyholidayiconillustrationleafletmerry-christmasmodernnew-yearornamentpartypatternpostcardposterredseasonsemicirclesnowsnowflakesymboltemplatetexturetrendytrianglevectorwallwallpaperwinter
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist