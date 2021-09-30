Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097526177
Banner recommended with thumb up. Blue web push button with text recommended isolated on white background.
V
By Vik10
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingapprovalapprovebadgebannerbestbestsellerbluebrandbubblebusinessbuttoncertificatechoicedecisiondesigngoodguaranteeiconlabellikemarketingofferpremiumpriceprintproductpromotionqualityratingrecommendrecommendationrecommendedsalesatisfactionsealserviceshopsignstampstickerstoresymboltagthumbthumb upupvectorwarranty
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist