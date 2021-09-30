Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084704852
Background withziziphus Juyuba: ziziphus Juyuba fruits and unabi leaves, bath salt, soap and beauty products. Cosmetic, perfumery and medical plant. Vector hand drawn illustration
a
By aniok
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asiaasian medicinebackgroundbath saltbeautybody carebotanicbottlebranchchinachinese datechinese date fruitschinese medicinecosmetic plantdietary supplementdrawingdrawnengravedengravingessentialessential oilfloralfolk medicinefruitgraphichandhand drawnillustrationjapanjuyubaleafleaveslinemedicalmedical plantnaturalnatureoilorganicpaintsketchsoapspatraditional medicinevectorvintageziziphus juyubaziziphus juyuba fruit
Categories: Nature, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist