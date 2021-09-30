Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084704795
Background with lotus: lotus seed and fruits, bath salt, soap and beauty products. Cosmetic, perfumery and medical plant. Vector hand drawn illustration
a
By aniok
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asiaasian medicinebackgroundbath saltbeautybody carebotanicbotanicalbottlebranchchalkboardchinachinese medicinecosmeticcosmetic plantdrawingdrawnengravedengravingessentialessential oilflorafloralfolk medicinefood supplementgraphichand drawnillustrationlinelotuslotus fruitlotus seedlotus seedsmedicalmedical plantmedicinal plantnatureoilorganicpaintplantseedssketchsoapspatraditional medicinevectorvintagevintage ayurveda
Categories: Nature, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist