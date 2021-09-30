Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084705179
Background essential oils: peony flower essential oil, camphor tree, linden flower oil, cilantro essential oil. Cosmetic, perfumery and medical plant. Vector hand drawn illustration.
a
By aniok
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aromaaromatherapyasiabackgroundbeautybody carebotanicbottlecamphor treecamphor tree flowerscamphor tree oilcamphor tree plantcilantrocilantro oilcilantro plantcilantro seedscolordrawingdrawnengravedengravingessentialessential oilfloralflowergraphichandhealthherbillustrationlinden flowerlinden flower oillinemedicalmedicinalnaturalorganicpaintpeonypeony flowerperfumeryplantsketchvectorvintage
Categories: Nature, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist