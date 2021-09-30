Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084705359
Background with datura stramonium: leaves, datura stramonium flowers and plant. Datura common. Cosmetic, perfumery and medical plant. Vector hand drawn illustration.
By aniok
asiaasian medicineasian plantbackgroundbranchbudchalkboardchinachinese herbschinese medicinecosmetic plantcosmeticscosmetologycosmetology plantdatura commondatura common flowersdatura plantdatura stramoniumdrawingdrawnengravedengravingessential oilflowerflowering branchfruitgraphichand drawnhealthillustrationindiainflorescencejapankorealeafleaveslinemedicalnaturalnatureoriental medicinepaintretroseedseed capsuleseedsshrubsketchtraditional medicinevector flower
Categories: Nature, Healthcare/Medical
