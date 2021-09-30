Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084705302
Background with agar wood: oud tree, leaves, piece of agar wood, bath salt, soap and beauty products. Agalloch tree. Cosmetic, perfumery and medical plant. Vector hand drawn illustration
By aniok
Related keywords
agallochagalloch treeagar oilagar woodagar wood oilagarwoodaroma oilaromatherapyaromaticaromatic woodasiaasian medicinebackgroundbath saltbotanicbotanicalbottlebranchchalkboardchinachinese medicinedrawingdrawnengravedengravingessentialessential oilflorafloralgraphichand drawnillustrationlinematerialsmedicalmedicinenatureorganicoudoud treeperfumerypiece of woodplantsketchsmellsoapspavectorvintage
Categories: Nature, Healthcare/Medical
