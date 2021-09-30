Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094291631
autumn metallic leaves vector seamless pattern. background for fabrics, prints, packaging and postcards
B
By BormanT
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autumnautumn leavesbackgroundbotanicalcarddecorationdecorativeelegantelementfabricfall backgroundfashionfloraflowerfoliagefoliage patterngardenginkgogradientgraphicgreeting cardillustrationinvitationlayoutleaflinemetallic texturenaturalnatureorange leafornamentpaperpatternplantprintrepeatseamlessseasonseasonalshapesilhouettesummertextiletexturetreevectorwallpaperwatercolorwoodwrapping
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist