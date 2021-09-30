Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084771632
The Arabic calligraphy of Bismillah, the first verse of the Quran, translates thus: "In the name of God, merciful, compassionate", in Naskian calligraphy Islamic Vector Image Illustration design font
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
allah namesancientarabianarabicarabic calligraphy lettersarabic textarabsbannerbasmalabismillahbismillah vectorcalligraphycardcelebrationculturedecorativedesignfestivalgodgoldengreetingguidehand drawnheritageholidayhollyholyislamkareemmosquemubarakmushafpersianposterprayprayerprophetquranramadanramazanreligionreligiousscriptscriptingtexttraditionalturkishvectorvintageword
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Education
Similar images
More from this artist